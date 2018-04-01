"Just Between Friends" Group Hosts Winter Sale

COLUMBIA- The mid-Missouri chapter of Just Between Friends hosted its winter sale Saturday afternoon at the Central Missouri Events Center.

The event provided an opportunity for local moms to sell or or buy consignment items for children of all ages at lower prices.

Event coordinator Michelle Wiginton said the event helps increase a sense of community between local mothers.

"Moms that need items that other moms have outgrown, it just stays within the community and then recycles, we really try to keep everything within the community and keep it local," said Wiginton.

Wiginton first became aware of the national Just Between Friends organization while living in Oklahoma. When she decided to move home to the Columbia area she quickly got involved with creating the mid-Missouri branch.

"I wanted to bring this back to where I was born," said Wiginton.

According to Wiginton, the volunteer-run winter sale gives the community an affordable shopping alternative.

"We have a lot of grandparents that come, we have day cares, because they can just find items that are good quality name brand items that have just been gently used, and it's things that they can afford," said Wiginton.

This year's winter sale offered more than 42,000 items for shoppers to chose from.

"What I love about what we do is that we're able to offer moms an affordable way to get the things they really want for their children, not just need," said Wiginton.

All the unsold items from Saturday's sale will be donated to the organization's chosen local charity, CoMo Cares.