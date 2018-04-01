Justice Breyer Leads Annual Holocaust Ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says the rule of law is important in protecting mankind from the evils of arbitrary power. He made the comments Tuesday as he led annual ceremonies in the Capitol to remember the Holocaust.

Breyer told those in attendance that he was there "as a judge and a Jew." The several hundred people on hand included members of Congress and Holocaust survivors gathered in the Capitol Rotunda.

Breyer said both the extensive documentation at the post-World War II Nuremberg trials and the personal accounts of victims at the trial 50 years ago of Nazi war criminal Adolph Eichmann helped ensure that the genocide of 6 million Jews would not be forgotten.

Breyer was introduced at the ceremony by Nobel laureate and

Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel.