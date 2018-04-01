Justin Rees Named New MVC Women's Basketball Coach

MARSHALL - Missouri Valley College Athletic Director Tom Fifer has announced that Justin Rees will be the new head coach of the women's basketball team.

Rees comes to Missouri Valley College after spending one season as an assistant coach on the William Jewell College women's basketball staff. Prior to his time at William Jewell College, he was head coach of the NCAA Division II Lake Superior State University women's basketball team during the 2011-2012 season.

"I am very excited about the opportunity to coach the Lady Vikings," Rees said. "I can't wait to hit the recruiting trail and compete for Heart of America Athletic Conference championships."

Other coaching stops for Rees include NCAA Division I University of Maine where he served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator from 2007 through 2011, NCAA Division II Ferris State University where he served as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator and Post University where he served as an assistant coach on the women's basketball team.

"We are very excited to bring Justin in as our next women's basketball coach," Fifer said. "Justin has an extensive background with plenty of experience and knowledge to continue to build on a solid MVC women's basketball tradition."

Rees attended Barry University in Miami Shores, Fla. where he played on the men's basketball team and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in broadcast communications in 1997.

Rees replaces former Lady Viking Head Coach Jolene Christensen who stepped down from the position in the spring after leading the program for five seasons. Christensen will remain at Missouri Valley College working as the Assistant Director of Admissions.

"We want to thank Jolene for her years of service and dedication to the women's basketball program and look forward to continuing to work with her in her new role," Fifer said.