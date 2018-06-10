Juvenile Charged in St. Joseph Homicide

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - One suspect is charged and investigators are looking for two others in a deadly home invasion last month in St. Joseph. Twenty-eight-year-old Brian Ulmer was shot and killed the night of Aug. 22 when three people forced their way into his home demanding money and keys. Police say he was shot three times in the head. The St. Joseph News-Press reports a 16-year-old male was charged Wednesday as a juvenile with second-degree murder and first-degree

robbery. His name has not been released. The teen was one of two people taken into custody Tuesday. The other, identified only as an adult male, was released Wednesday pending further investigation.