Juvenile Violent Crimes Spike in 2006

KANSAS CITY - Officials say violent crime among juveniles in Jackson County will have increased by more than a third by the end of the year. The county is on pace to have 331 violent juvenile crimes in 2006, up from 242 a year ago. That increase goes against a national trend toward declining juvenile crimes. Family Court Judge Ann Mesle says nobody is sure what conclusion to make of the increase in juvenile violent crimes. But she says officials need to look at court records to better understand what is really happening. That process could become much easier in the future. A new computer system will allow authorities to compile juvenile crime data, uncover underlying trends and track repeat offenders.