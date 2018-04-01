K9 unit finds wanted fugitive in the woods

On Sunday night, Scott Allen, 53, from Williamsburg was arrested for several outstanding felony warrants from Audrain County.

According to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, a deputy chased Allen driving a car untill he left the vehicle to run into the woods.

The office stated that the K9 unit found Scott "hiding under a significant amount of fallen timber."

The sheriff's office said that Scott was sent to Audrain County Jail on no bond.