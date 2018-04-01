Kaldi's Coffee House Robbery Suspect Arrested

COLUMBIA - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested the suspect identified for robbing Kaldi's Coffee House in Columbia.

On October 10, Columbia Police Department investigators were contacted by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department about the arrest of 47-year-old Anthony Paine for outstanding warrants for robbery in the first degree and armed criminal action.

The Columbia Police Department issued a warrant Oct. 10 for a suspect in the Oct. 4 robbery of Kaldi's Coffee House on Ninth Street.

The day of the robbery, the employees said the suspect came in through the back entrance at about 5:30 a.m., pointed a handgun at the employees and demanded money. No one was injured.

Paine's bond is set at $300,000.