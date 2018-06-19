Kan. Committee Begin Work on 'Hard 50' Measure

By: The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A joint legislative committee is taking up a proposed measure to re-write the Kansas "Hard 50" prison sentence ahead of next week's special session.



Members of a select committee are hearing testimony Monday in Topeka on legislation drafted with the help of Attorney General Derek Schmidt.



Republican Gov. Sam Brownback called a special session of the Kansas Legislature to rewrite the law as it applies to first-degree murder cases. The move follows a June ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on a similar case out of Virginia.



The Supreme Court ruled that juries instead of judges should impose a mandatory 50-year prison sentence. Currently in Kansas, judges impose the sentence.

Legislators will begin the special session Sept. 3.