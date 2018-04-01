Kan. Families Open Homes to International Students

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) - International students at Pittsburg State University are getting a taste of Thanksgiving hospitality.

The Joplin Globe reports that Cathy Lee Arcuino got help from her boyfriend hosting the first turkey-filled gathering in 2009 after joining the school's International Programs and Services staff. She was planning for 90 students this year - triple the number who showed up the first year.

With the increase in guests, she's been getting more community help. She says Big Ben's BBQ offered to smoke and donate 100 pounds of turkey, and a neighbor volunteered the use of folding tables and chairs. Other university employees contribute pies, casseroles and even money to help offset expenses.

She says she and her boyfriend try to make students understand why Thanksgiving is a national holiday.