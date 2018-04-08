Kan. Licensing Rules For Abortion Clinics Blocked

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked Kansas from enforcing new rules for its abortion providers.



U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia issued an order Friday after a hearing in a lawsuit against a new Kansas licensing law and regulations issued by the state health department. The law and regulations took effect Friday. Murguia's order remains in effect until a trial in the lawsuit

is settled.



The lawsuit was filed by two doctors who perform abortions at the Center for Women's Health in the Kansas City-area suburb of Overland Park. The center and another clinic, Aid for Women in Kansas City, haven't been licensed and couldn't legally continue to perform abortions.



The state's third provider, a Planned Parenthood clinic in Overland Park, received a license Thursday.