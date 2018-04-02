Kan. Man Charged in Mo. with Smuggling Fake Botox

KANSAS CITY - A federal grand jury has indicted a central Kansas man on charges that he worked with an Alton, Ill., company and its owner in a $3 million scheme to sell foreign versions of Botox and Juvederm.

The U.S. attorney's office in Kansas City, Mo., says 43-year-old Christopher Tozier of Hesston, Kan., was charged Thursday with smuggling goods into the U.S. and several other similar counts.

The superseding indictment adding Tozier replaces an indictment in April that charged Illinois-based Orthopaedic Solutions Inc. and its owner, 48-year-old Christopher Carstens, with similar counts.

The superseding indictment alleges that Carstens and his company distributed nearly 5,900 units of foreign versions of Botox and Juvederm in the U.S. between 2008 and 2011 with a retail value of more than $3 million.