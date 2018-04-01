Kan., Mo. Could be Hit by Disaster Aid Fight

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Some Congressional representatives from Missouri and Kansas say they support federal aid for regions hit by disasters but insist lawmakers must continue to look for corresponding cuts in federal spending.

The U.S. House on Tuesday passed a $50.7 billion aid package for northeastern states pounded by Hurricane Sandy last October.

Two weeks ago, Missouri Rep. Sam Graves and all four House members from Kansas voted against an initial $9.7 billion for a flood insurance program to pay Hurricane Sandy claims. In general, they contend government has to stop allocating such large sums without cutting spending by a corresponding amount.

The Kansas City Star reports some representatives from the northeastern U.S. resented those comments, noting Midwestern states had received millions in federal aid for tornadoes, floods and drought.