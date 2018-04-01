Kan. Woman Killed After Falling out of Party Bus

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A 26-year-old Kansas City, Kan., woman has died after falling out of a party bus on Interstate 35 and being struck by three other vehicles.

The Kansas City Star reports the victim has been identified as Jamie N. Frecks. The Kansas Highway Patrol says she fell out of the emergency door of the party bus around 9:50 p.m. Saturday as it was northbound near the Southwest Boulevard exit in Kansas City, Kan.

Frecks was one of 16 passengers on the bus. The Highway Patrol says two of the vehicles that struck her after she fell out did not stop.

Nobody else on the bus was injured.

The crash report doesn't identify the company that operates the bus, which was driven by a 49-year-old Basehor, Kan., woman.