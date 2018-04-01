Kander Launches Archives of Legislature's Debates

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander has launched an online service that would let people listen to past legislative debates at their leisure.

Kander says his "Missouri Channel" will archive the audio for every House and Senate debate. Kander made the announcement on Twitter, saying the service would provide more access for people interested in state government.

The Legislature already streams live audio of its sessions, but it has no accessible archive of past debates.