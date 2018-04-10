Kang's HR ends Pirates' 8-game skid; Bucs beat Cards 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jung Ho Kang led off the eighth inning with a home run, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Kang hit a drive deep into the bullpens in left-center off rookie Alex Reyes (1-1) for his 17th homer and third in two games. It helped snap the Pirates’ longest skid since dropping 10 straight in 2011.

The Cardinals are percentage points ahead of the New York Mets for the second NL wild card, and the Pirates drew within 4 ½ games of St Louis.

Trevor Williams (1-0) allowed one unearned run in three innings for the win in his major league debut.

Tony Watson worked a perfect ninth inning for his 11th save.