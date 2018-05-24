Kansas City 9-year-old dies in car crash

By: The Associated Press

NORTH KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police say a driver in North Kansas City lost control of his SUV after his daughters distracted him, killing one girl and seriously injuring the other.

Police say 9-year-old Ke-Aire Good died of a traumatic head injury on Wednesday. Police say her father veered off the road and hit a parked truck.

Five-year-old Kaleah Good was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital in serious but stable condition. The father was treated for unspecified injuries at the scene.

Police say both children were properly restrained.