Kansas City airport gives all-clear after false bomb threat
KANSAS CITY - Terminal B at Kansas City International Airport was evacuated around 6:45 p.m. due to a false bomb threat.
Airport spokesperson Joe McBride said a man approached an airport employee about a bomb in a car parked at the curb. The man is now in custody.
Passengers were moved to Terminal C as a precaution.
Kansas City police and arson units investigated the report and found that it was a hoax.
McBride said there will still be flight delays. The delays include Southwest, Delta and other airlines that normally operate out of Terminal B.
