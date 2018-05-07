Kansas City airport gives all-clear after false bomb threat

KANSAS CITY - Terminal B at Kansas City International Airport was evacuated around 6:45 p.m. due to a false bomb threat.

Airport spokesperson Joe McBride said a man approached an airport employee about a bomb in a car parked at the curb. The man is now in custody.

Passengers were moved to Terminal C as a precaution.

Kansas City police and arson units investigated the report and found that it was a hoax.

McBride said there will still be flight delays. The delays include Southwest, Delta and other airlines that normally operate out of Terminal B.