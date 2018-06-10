Kansas City airport partially evacuates terminal

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A terminal at Kansas City International Airport was partially evacuated after a passenger began acting suspiciously on a flight before it landed.

Airport spokesman Joe McBride says in a news release that the male passenger was aboard an American Airlines flight Tuesday from Chicago to Kansas City.

The crew alerted airport police, who met the passenger when the plane landed. He was taken into custody for questioning.

McBride said part of Terminal C was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."

No further details were immediately available.