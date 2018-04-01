Kansas City Airport to Hold Full-Scale Emergency Drill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Firefighters, police and other emergency responders will swarm an airfield at Kansas City International Airport on Wednesday in a full-scale disaster drill.

The city's Aviation Department says the exercise is designed to evaluate the readiness of numerous agencies to respond to an aircraft emergency.

Hospitals, businesses and emergency preparedness officials will rehearse their responses to an airplane crash. Volunteers will act as injured passengers amid smoke and debris on the airfield.

The two-hour drill begins at 10 a.m. Officials say people shouldn't be alarmed if they see smoke, fire and emergency vehicles around the airport at that time.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires the airport to hold such full-scale exercises every three years.