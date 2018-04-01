Kansas City Approves $12M Water Contract

KANSAS CITY - The City Council in Kansas City has approved a no-bid, $12 million contract for a consulting firm to address the water department's customer service problems.

The council approved the two-year contract with Chicago-based West Monroe Partners. The Kansas City Star reports the vote Thursday was 10-3.

The water department says West Monroe Partners has certain skills necessary to improve the department's information technology, telephone system, call center training, billing and meter reading, all of which have been targets of consumer complaints. Supporters also say the contract with the Chicago company involves subcontracting with local minority-owned and women-owned firms.

But council members John Sharp, Jermaine Reed and Melba Curls voted against the contract, saying it sets a bad precedent to award a $12 million contract without seeking bids.