Kansas City Approves Streetcar Construction Downtown

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Despite some strong objections from local construction groups, the Kansas City Council approved a contract Thursday for construction management for a streetcar line through downtown.

The council voted yesterday to award the contract to St. Joseph-based Herzog Contracting Corporation and California-based Stacy and Witbeck. They will manage construction of a 2-mile route from the River Market to near Union Station.

"It's time to get on with it," Mayor Sly James said of the project, which recently won a $20 million federal grant.

The project is expected to cost $102 million and supporters hope the streetcars will be running by the summer of 2015.