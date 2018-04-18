Kansas City-area groups seek to help small businesses

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City-area organizations dedicated to fostering startups in the region are planning to increase investment funds to help establish small businesses.

The Kansas City Star reports that leaders of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and the entrepreneurial community are expected to introduce a plan called "We Create Capital" Monday. The strategy also calls for increasing awareness about available startup funding sources.

Financing experts say entrepreneurs aren't aware of all the resources and funding sources available to them. They add that there's not enough venture capital funds for an area the size of Kansas City metro.

The chamber also is lobbying in Topeka, Kansas, and Jefferson City, Missouri, to help keep lawmakers aware of the need for government-backed startup loans and other funding.