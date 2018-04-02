Kansas City Area Men Convicted for Stealing Commerical Trucks

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Three Kansas City area men have been convicted of charges stemming from a conspiracy to steal about $1 million worth of trucks and their cargo.

The office of the U.S. Attorney for western Missouri says in a release that 43-year-old Kenneth Ray Borders, 56-year-old Jon Dirk Dickerson, and his son, 31-year-old Kyle Wayne Dickerson were found guilty Friday of several charges, including aiding and abetting the possession of stolen goods.

They were accused of stealing commercial trucks and trailers and their cargo in Missouri, Kansas, Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Prosecutors said they used the stolen trucks and trailers to make money by hauling loads for customers, and by selling some of the stolen trucks and their loads.

Prosecutors say the conspiracy involved thefts from 2005 to 2011.