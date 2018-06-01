Kansas City Atheists Find a Place to Volunteer

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A group of atheist volunteers from Kansas City have found a new place to volunteer after a Christian mission declined their offer to help deliver Thanksgiving meals to the needy.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Independence Boulevard Christian Church invited the Kansas City Atheist Coalition to assist with a holiday meal before Thanksgiving.

The offer came after the Kansas City Rescue Mission told the atheists they wouldn't be a good fit to help this year. The atheists had helped the mission the past two year, but the mission decided to include religious messages with its charity this year.

The Independence Boulevard Christian Church pastor says it has never turned away volunteers. The atheist group says in its website that members are excited to help the less fortunate.