Kansas City bank employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former Kansas City bank employee pleaded guilty to embezzlement and not paying taxes on the money.

Federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Jennifer Regans, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzlement by a bank employee and filing a false tax return.

Regans was an administrative assistant by Pioneer Services, the military banking division of MidCountry Bank in Kansas City until she was fired in July 2012. She admitted in her plea that she embezzled at least $500,000 from the bank. The U.S. Attorney's office says in a news release that prosecutors believe she embezzled up to $1 million.

Prosecutors say it will be up to the court to determine the amount of actual loss when Regan is sentenced.