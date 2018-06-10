Kansas City bar catches fire for second time this year

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities said a fire hit a Kansas City bar for the second time this year.

KCTV reports the blaze at Champ's Lounge & Grill was reported early Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the fire appeared to be suspicious.

The building was ruled a total loss after a January fire. Though the building was still standing, it was not in use and gas and electricity had been off shut off.