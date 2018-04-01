Kansas City Bishop Knew About Priest's Images

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Bishop Robert Finn, of the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese, says he knew for months about "disturbing" images of children found on an area priest's computer, but said authorities told him the images weren't pornography.



The priest, Shawn Francis Ratigan, was charged Thursday in Clay County with possessing child pornography and is being held on $200,000 bail. Court records don't list a lawyer for Ratigan.



Finn said Friday that when the images were found in December, the diocese contacted a Kansas City police officer and described one of the disturbing photos. The diocese also showed more images to legal counsel. The Kansas City Star reports that Finn said the officer and the lawyer said the images didn't constitute child

pornography.



Finn said he regrets he didn't ask for a full investigation.