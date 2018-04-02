Kansas City Body Found Burning in Trash Bin

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Firefighters in suburban Kansas City have found a body inside a burning trash bin.

The Kansas City Star reports that Lee's Summit firefighters responded to a report of a trash bin on fire Saturday when they found the body.

Police Sgt. Chris Depue said the body was that of an adult and that it had been badly burned.

Officers gathered surveillance video from some of the businesses and said an investigation into the death continued.