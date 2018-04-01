Kansas City Boy Drowns

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY - A nine-year-old Kansas City boy is dead after he was sucked into a drainpipe in a flooded ditch. Christopher Dill and some classmates were playing in the ditch after school yesterday when he became trapped. Seventeen-year-old Ryan Richards and others tried unsuccessfully to pull the boy free before firefighters arrived and got him out. Authorities believe Dill had been under water for at least five minutes. A family friend says the fourth grader was removed from life support last night at Children's Mercy Hospital. Maplewood Elementary School principal Bob Geist said counselors would be at school this morning. Geist says the boy was popular and well-liked, and that he was two weeks shy of his tenth birthday.