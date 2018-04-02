Kansas City Business Owners Vote to Keep Earnings Tax

KANSAS CITY(AP) - A council of small-business owners from the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce has voted to support retention of Kansas City's earnings tax. Voters in Kansas City and St. Louis will decide next month whether to phase out the longstanding earnings taxes levied by the two cities.

In Kansas City, the tax generates $200 million a year. The chamber's vice chairwoman of small business said in a news release Wednesday the tax is crucial to funding such critical services as police and fire protection. Karen Zecy says a thriving Kansas City provides a "sound platform for businesses to grow and succeed."