Kansas City Charter Enrollment Among the Highest in Nation

2007

KANSAS CITY- The percentage of Kansas City students attending charter schools is among the highest in the nation. The Washington-based National Alliance for Public Charter Schools released a report today. It found that about 20 percent of Kansas City's 32,000 school children attend the experimental public schools, which are free from some state regulations. Only four other districts had a higher percentage of students attending charter schools. New Orleans was in the lead with a charter school enrollment of nearly 70 percent. After Hurricane Katrina, many devastated schools reopened as charters.