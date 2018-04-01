Kansas City charter school gets $1.6M from local groups

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City Public Schools' first sponsored charter school has received $1.6 million from local groups.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation made a $1 million gift to the Kansas City Neighborhood Academy charter school on Tuesday. The Hall Family Foundation also gave a $600,000 gift to the school.

The funds will be used to support the implementation of academic instruction centered on a science, technology, engineering, arts and math theme. The grants will be given out over a three-year period.

The charter public school was established through a partnership between the Urban Neighborhood Initiative and Kansas City Public Schools. It is in its inaugural year, and serves about 220 students from pre-K to second grade.