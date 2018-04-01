Kansas City Charter School to Close

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City math and science charter school is closing at the end of this school year. Dana Cutler, a lawyer for Renaissance Academy for Math and Science, said test scores were low and were not improving. The school's closure will leave more than 1,100 students looking for a new school to attend next fall. The K-12 charter school opened in 2007 with two campuses.

Deb Carr, who coordinates charter schools for the University of Missouri, the sponsor for Renaissance, told The Kansas City Star that the school has also had management problems and low student achievement.