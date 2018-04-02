Kansas City charter school to open 2nd elementary building

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A downtown Kansas City charter school announced plans Thursday to open a second elementary school next fall.

The Star reports the University of Central Missouri, which sponsors the charter, approved opening a second school last week.

Crossroads Academy spokesman Dean Johnson says the school had a wait list of 100 students for whom the school did not have room when classes resumed this fall.

Johnson says a location for the second school has not been secured but that it is considering different options in the greater downtown area to accommodate 186 students in kindergarten through third grade. The academy is also considering a leasing space while it looks for a long-term site.

Johnson says owning a building will "depend on the support of a capital campaign."