Kansas City chief defends tactics used during Trump protests

KANSAS CITY, (AP) — The police chief in Kansas City, Missouri, is defending his officers' use of pepper spray in handling protesters outside of Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump's rally Saturday night.

Chief Darryl Forte says in a series of tweets that the protesters included a "heavy presence of known anarchists" outside The Midland in downtown Kansas City. That's where Trump staged a rally that was repeatedly interrupted by protesters inside.

Forte says the event had attracted a bomb threat and "outside agitators."

The chief acknowledged that officers twice used spray "foggers" during the event to control the throng, including one moment when he said two groups numbering about 200 people were preparing to fight.

Forte says at least four people were arrested. Specifics of the charges were not immediately available Sunday.