Kansas City Chiefs Add Five Players on Day Three

NEW YORK, NY - One man's trash is another man's treasure. For the Kansas City Chiefs, that wrung true in the 2011 NFL Draft.

After nabbing Pittsburgh wide receiver Jonathan Baldwin and Florida State guard Rodney Hudson to their offense in the first two rounds of the draft, the Chiefs grabbed players that many thought would be selected much sooner.

The trend started with the selection of Georgia's Justin Houston in round three. Houston is a talented pass rushing linebacker that had the upside to warrant a first round pick. A poor showing at the 2011 NFL Scouting Combine caused Houston to slide, and the Chiefs did not hesitate to grab him.

Third round pick Allen Bailey out of Miami was another player who was placed in the first round of some mock drafts as recent as a month ago. After struggling in the pre draft process, Bailey was available to fill Kansas City's need for a 3-4 defensive end.

Later in the draft, Kansas City took a shot on Iowa quarterback Ricky Stanzi by selecting him in the fifth round. Stanzi fell in the draft due to the big number of first and second round quarterbacks that were draft.

The Chiefs also managed to snatch Jarrelle Powe, a nose tackle from Ole Miss. Prior to the season, Powe was considered one of the best interior linemen in this draft. Kansas City can't complain about getting a potential nose tackle in the sixth round.

The Chiefs also used a fourth round pick on Jalil Brown, a defensive back from Colorado, and a fifth round pick on outside linebacker Gabe Miller from Oregon State. With their final pick, the Chiefs added Yale running back Shane Bannon.