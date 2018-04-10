Kansas City Council approved increased minimum wage

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Council has approved increasing the city's minimum wage but Mayor Sly James predicts state lawmakers will pass a law prohibiting the move.

The council voted Thursday to gradually increase the minimum wage to $13 an hour by 2023.

The vote came as the Missouri Legislature considers a law prohibiting cities for increasing the minimum wage above the state's wage of $7.70 an hour.

The Kansas City Star reports James supports a higher minimum wage but is concerned it will cause litigation and lawmakers might retaliate against the city.

Supporters say despite the uncertainty, the city should do what's right for struggling residents.

James says the only way to impose a higher minimum wage is through a statewide vote that bypasses the Missouri legislature.