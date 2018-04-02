Kansas City Council approves subsidies for Cerner

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Council has approved city subsidies and rezoning necessary for Cerner Corp.'s 10-year, $4.45 billion expansion plan.

The incentives and zoning passed Thursday will allow the health care information technology company to build a sprawling office campus on 290 acres in south Kansas City. The campus will have 3.7 million square feet of office space, with room for 16,000 employees.

The council approved $1.7 billion in incentives for the campus. The Kansas City Star reports the project will include shops, restaurants, a hotel, parking, a conference and training facility and an employee health clinic.

Cerner says site preparation is expected to start this year and the first office building will be ready for occupants by the end of 2016.