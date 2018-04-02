Kansas City crews responding to fire find body in apartment

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found in an apartment where a fire had been reported.

KMBC-TV reports firefighters found the woman's body early Saturday.

Police Capt. Stacey Graves says officers were called to meet the fire crews at the site in north Kansas City. She says detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

No other details were released.