Kansas City delays action on diocese's plan for housing

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City officials have again delayed action on a controversial plan to build housing near Rockhurst University.

The city council's planning department voted Wednesday to postpone a vote on the project until July 22.

The Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph wants to build an 85-unit residential building for students at the Catholic college on the site of an old Catholic school.

The Kansas City Star reports St. Francis Xavier parish is opposed to the construction because it wants to find another use for the old school. The plan commission has rejected the plan three times since 2012, citing neighborhood and parish opposition.

Diocese attorney Mike White argued Wednesday it would cost too much to refurbish the old school. He said student housing is the most financially sensible use for the land.