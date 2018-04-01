Kansas City Democrat to head Black Caucus

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Missouri Legislative Black Caucus has picked its next leader.

The Kansas City Star reports that State Rep. Brandon Ellington will serve as caucus chairman for the 2015 legislative session. The Kansas City Democrat was first elected to the House in 2011 and had served as caucus vice-chair.

Ellington said the situation in Ferguson has "helped people of all races and political philosophies to understand the urgent need for social justice-minded reform in Missouri." He said the Missouri Black Legislative Caucus will take a leading role in the General Assembly's efforts to "reshape various aspects of state law to reflect the lessons learned in recent months."