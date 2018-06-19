Kansas City Diocese Settles Two Civil Lawsuits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph has settled two civil lawsuits.

The Kansas City Star reported Monday that attorneys for the diocese and plaintiffs would not discuss the content of the settlements.

In one lawsuit, Margaret Mata, a former independent contractor, alleged the diocese and Bishop Robert Finn retaliated against her for advocating on behalf of victims of a priest facing child pornography. She said she also pushed the diocese to change its policies to prevent further child sexual abuse.

The second lawsuit was filed by Larry Probst, a former worker at the diocesan archives. He alleged he was dismissed after complaining about sexually offensive language, sexual advances and pornography on the computers at work.

The diocese had denied the allegations in both lawsuits.