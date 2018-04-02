Kansas City district picks CFO as interim superintendent

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City school district's board of directors has tapped its chief financial officer to serve as interim superintendent.

The district announced Thursday that the board voted Wednesday night to approve Allen Tunis' temporary appointment. He will oversee operations while the district searches for a permanent replacement for outgoing Superintendent Stephen Green.

Last month, Green announced that he was departing to take the superintendent's job at the DeKalb County School District in Georgia.

The district said in a news release that a board-approved timeline projects that a permanent superintendent will be named in the late spring of 2016. The board also selected a consulting firm to assist with the search.