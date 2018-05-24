Kansas City District Sues Attorneys for Defamation

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The owner of the Kansas City Power & Light District has filed a defamation lawsuit against attorneys who claimed in an earlier lawsuit that the district discriminated against minority customers.

Cordish Cos. and two related entities filed a defamation suit this week against two attorneys who filed the earlier lawsuit on behalf of Glen Cusimano. Cordish claims that Cusimano's attorneys knowingly made false statements to the news media that damaged the district's reputation.

Cusimano alleges that the district employed white people to provoke confrontations with black people as a way to eject minorities from district clubs in 2012 and 2013.

Cordish denies it used that tactic.

The Kansas City Star reports Cusimano's lead attorney, Linda Dickens, reaffirmed the allegations against Cordish on Thursday.