Kansas City fire victim identified as 75-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 75-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a house fire in the northern part of Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that Ida McKibben died in Wednesday's blaze.

An off-duty firefighter who lives nearby rushed inside the house and found McKibben on the kitchen floor. He pulled her outside and his wife, a registered nurse, started resuscitation efforts.

McKibben was taken to a hospital but later died.

Fire investigators said unattended food caused the fire. The fire started in the kitchen and spread smoke throughout the home.