Kansas City gets innovative treatment center

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City has a new facility for mentally ill people who might otherwise head to jails.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Kansas City Triage and Assessment Center held a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony Friday. It's the only one of its kind in Missouri.

The center has eight beds for stabilizing people in mental health crises and eight beds for people in alcoholic distress. It's intended to give police officers and medical teams a place to take people where they can stay up to 23 hours instead of housing them in jails or emergency rooms ill-equipped to serve them.

The center's $3-million annual operating budget is funded in part from $2 million a year it gets from an entity derived from the sale of two area hospitals.