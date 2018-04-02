Kansas City gets its first new streetcar

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City's first new streetcar vehicle has arrived and is scheduled to be tested on the new downtown rail route.

The Kansas City Star reports the first of Kansas City's new streetcars arrived this week and will be tested on the two-mile route on Friday.

This test is to check the streetcar for clearances with the station stops, curbs, corners, overhead wires and other markers.

The $100-million streetcar system, which will run from River Market through downtown to near Union Station, is expected to be up and running for the public in time for the Big 12 basketball tournament next spring.