Kansas City has new system to find disabled people

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police have a new system to help them more quickly find missing people suffering from mental or emotional disabilities.

Known as Care Trak, the system gives ankle and wrist bracelets to people with conditions like autism, Alzheimer's disease or traumatic brain injuries. Radio technology can then track those people.

The Kansas City Star reports the police department received a $10,000 donation from the Police Foundation of Kansas City to buy a tracking unit for the city's six patrol stations. Officers were trained to use the system this week.

A bracelet costs about $300 plus about $3 each month.