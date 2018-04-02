Kansas City Holds Summit on Problem Gambling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Addiction specialists from five Midwestern states are meeting in Kansas City this week to explore the link between substance abuse and compulsive gambling.

The eighth annual Midwest Conference on Problem Gambling and Substance Abuse runs Wednesday through Friday. The Missouri Lottery Commission and the state's riverboat casino industry are among the sponsors.

The event brings together experts from Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma. Conference speakers include a tribal casino enforcement chief and the director of the behavioral health department in Philadelphia.