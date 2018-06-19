Kansas City Home Invasion Leaves One Man Dead

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- A man is dead after he was shot during an apparent home invasion attempt in northern Kansas City.

Police say the homeowner shot the man early Wednesday. Officers were in the area after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle. After a short chase, the man reportedly got out of a car and ran. About 5:30 a.m., police received a call saying a man was shot while trying to break into a home.

KSHB-TV reports police say the suspect broke into two homes and stole three cars before entering the home where he was shot.

The homeowner's wife and 18-month-old son were hiding inside the house.

Further details were not immediately available